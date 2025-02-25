Three Creative Ways the Marlins Could Add to Their Payroll

After a 2024 season that saw three of its members reach the postseason, the NL East looks like it will be a murderer’s row again in 2025. The Mets, Braves, and Phillies should once again be formidable, while the Nationals have a good chance of looking much improved on the backs of their young core.

And then there are the Marlins. A year after being one game away from finishing with the worst record in the National League (the Rockies ultimately took that “honor”), Miami is widely expected to finish last in the division once again.

The Marlins didn’t exactly do much this offseason in an effort to put themselves back into contention. A trade for former top-10 Cubs prospect Matt Mervis and a short contract for free agent starting pitcher Cal Quantrill were the only major moves they made.

But with teams already playing spring training games and getting ready for the season, the Marlins likely still have some moves ahead of them. That is because teams that receive revenue sharing, like Miami, are to spend at least 1.5 times the amount of the revenue sharing money that they receive, otherwise they can have a grievance filed against them by the MLB Players Association.