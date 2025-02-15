Top Notes From the Miami Marlins ZiPS Projections for 2025

On the surface, it’s a bit difficult to look at the Miami Marlins and their 62-win season in 2024 and like what you see. However, if you squint your eyes a little bit harder, you may find that the organization did a decent job of upgrading around the edges both during and after the year.

Jake Burger and Jesus Luzardo have both been traded this offseason, landing the Marlins a handful of pieces that could help them in the near future. Burger landed them two infield prospects and an intriguing lefty starter, while Luzardo netted a highly-touted infield prospect in Starlyn Caba (MLB Pipeline No. 81) and an intriguing outfield up-and-comer.

Don’t get it twisted, though, this is not a team that will even sniff contention in the upcoming year, even if they deserve a round of applause for capitalizing on their tradeable assets. Still, there have been some incremental improvements here and there – primarily that young talent acquired via trade – that could very well pay dividends for the club by the time their next contention window rolls around.

As part of a series here at Just Baseball, we’ve been looking around the league at ZiPS projections for the upcoming year and picking out the most important notes and nuggets. For those of you that need a refresher on what ZiPS is, check out a deeper explanation here. Long story short, it’s the best of the best when it comes to preseason projections.