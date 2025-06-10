What Will the Marlins Do With Sandy Alcantara?

While the velocity is still there, it does not do him any good if he is leaving every pitch down the middle of the plate. He just isn’t able to get his pitches in a spot where hitters are tempted to chase, greatly impacting his effectiveness on the bump.

One thing that may be causing this is the arm angle that he is currently throwing at. Sandy’s arm angle in 2020 and 2021 was 35 degrees, and in 2022 and 2023 it was 34 degrees. In 2025, however, it is down to 31 degrees. Even though it may not seem like much, that certainly impacts the way pitches move.

Now this begs the question: Is it still worth a team taking a chance on Alcantara now, given how he is struggling?

What Is the Best Path Forward?

For the Marlins, I am sure they would like to continue to move on from the big salaries that they have on their books. Sandy, even though the value of his deal is affordable, should he return to even half of what he was during his Cy Young season, the AAV at around $19 million across the next three years does provide value for a competing ball club. That also includes the $21 million player option for the 2027 season.

I do not think that this is going to be the version of Sandy we see moving forward. The initial return from Tommy John surgery is always bound to bring some struggles as a pitcher tries to learn to pitch again.

This start to the year may be worse than anyone could have anticipated, but we should give grace to the pitcher who has shown to be a workhorse for a ball club and pitch at a high level throughout his career with the Marlins.