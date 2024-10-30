Jordan Montgomery Faces a Lose-Lose Situation with Looming Player Option

A durable starting pitcher who proved he could perform on the biggest stage, Montgomery should have signed a contract that set him up for years to come, inking a deal that was at least three years long if not more. Instead, he had to settle for a prove-it deal. And prove it he did not.

Disaster Season in Desert

After posting a career-year in 2023, Montgomery went to the other extreme and had the worst season of his career in 2024. The left-hander pitched to a 6.23 ERA, over just 117 innings pitched.

Outside of his years dealing with Tommy John surgery from 2018 through 2020, this marked the first time in his career that Mongtomery did not exceed 155 innings pitched. It was also the first time he had ever finished with an ERA north of 4.00, and where he did not pitch exclusively out of the starting rotation.

With the D-Backs making a playoff push in the second half, Montgomery was moved out of the rotation at the end of August and was not used entirely over the final week of the season.

Recently, Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick made some inflammatory comments about Montgomery during a local radio appearance on The Burns & Gambo Show, where he took the blame for signing Montgomery in the first place.

“Looking back, in hindsight, a horrible decision to have invested that money in a guy that performed as poorly as he did,” he said. “It was our biggest mistake this season from a talent standpoint. And I’m the perpetrator of that.”