It’s Time To Take the Marlins’ Dane Myers Seriously

Myers’ Strong 2025

Without prospect pedigree, past success, or a big market, Myers’ season has flown under the radar. Yet, the now 29-year-old has taken over center field in Miami and is breaking out in a significant way. Through 41 games, Myers is slashing .302/.352/.431 with three home runs, eight stolen bases, and a 119 wRC+.

What Myers has provided the Marlins is more than just a flash in the pan, but a player who is actually earning a role and making a case to be the Marlins’ representative at the All-Star Game. I’m sure Kyle Stowers is currently the frontrunner, but Myers’ name even being worthy of discussion shows how good of a season he is having.

Myers has now put together a sample of roughly 80 games over the past two seasons that points towards his production being legit. The improvements he has made from last year to this year only help his argument.

After striking out 33% of the time last season, Myers has cut that number to 24.0% while also cutting his whiff rate. He’s chasing less and making more contact in the zone as well. Not only is he hitting the ball more, but he’s hitting it hard.

Myers has seen his average exit velocity take a major step forward from 88.9 mph last season to 92.2 mph this season. That level of hard contact is often going to lead to better results, which we are seeing in his .302 batting average. But, where’s the power?

Power is not and has not been a major part of Myers’ game. He’s matched his home run total of three from last season, but you would think the better contact would lead to more home runs or at least extra base hits. His problem, if you want to call it that, is that he’s more of a line drive hitter and does not lift the ball (9.3-degree average launch angle).