The Unsung Heroes Behind the Marlins’ Recent Success

When looking at talent across the league, the Miami Marlins are often an afterthought for many fans of the game. This is understandable, considering the Marlins are made up of a lot of unfamiliar names and young players. Despite this, they’ve been one of the best stories in the last few weeks, as this rag-tag team is coming off a tremendous winning streak.

Although their winning streak was snapped last week, the Marlins won eight straight, surprising fans of the game everywhere. They did a great job at using their weapons to the best of their abilities, with some of the least familiar names pulling the most weight.

This could be seen on both sides of the ball, with top performances coming at the plate and on the mound. The team’s winning streak wouldn’t have been possible without these performances, and it’s time we fully appreciate just how good these players have been for the team.

Who are some of these players? What has made them such impactful assets for the Marlins? Let’s take a closer look at the faces behind their impressive streak and try to better understand the surprising success of the Miami Marlins.