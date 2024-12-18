Breaking Down the Cody Bellinger Trade for the Yankees and Cubs

Nine days ago, the New York Yankees watched outfielder Juan Soto leave the Bronx in favor of their crosstown rival New York Mets. Brian Cashman has officially found his outfield replacement, swinging a deal with the Chicago Cubs for former MVP Cody Bellinger

Following Cubs trade for Kyle Tucker (whom the Yankees were also attached to in trade talks) on Friday, New York set their sights on Bellinger. And after days of rumors and reports of a deal being close, the deal was announced by Jeff Passan Tuesday afternoon.

Bellinger has long been a target for the Yankees, going back to last offseason when he was a big name on the free agent market.

The former Dodger signed a “prove-it” deal with the Cubs before the 2023 season, and after enjoying his best year since his 2019 MVP campaign, once again hit the free agent market.