Gleyber Torres Inks Deal with the Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers have added their first free agent bat to improve their lineup. Where does Gleyber Torres fit into their infield plans?
Just before lunch on Friday news broke that former Yankee second baseman Gleyber Torres had signed a deal with the Detroit Tigers. A one-year, $15 million deal to play second base, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.
Usually when a signing happens the first reaction is either excitement or disappointment, however, this signing caused confusion. Not because Torres is a bad player, but rather because Colt Keith has been the second baseman with fellow rookie Jace Jung also an option.
The addition of Torres likely mean Keith will see time at DH and first base. Or, do we see Torres eventually land at DH more often?
Does this mean platoon with Spencer Torkelson? Are the Tigers out on Alex Bregman?
Does the front office still plan on adding another bat? And those questions are just the tip of the iceberg. But, let’s focus on the move and fit for the Tigers.
I’m a firm believer that one-year deals are rarely a bad thing. The Tigers retain their financial and roster flexibility going forward and improve for 2025.
The lineup needed another bat and, at a minimum, this addition raises their floor. Torres has consistently been an above average hitter and will lengthen the lineup against lefties while also adding a player who has been a 2+ WAR player at times throughout his career.
How Torres Fits and What it Means for Colt Keith
If there is one thing you have heard this offseason it is “the Tigers need righty bats”. A lineup consisting of Colt Keith, Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, Parker Meadows, Jace Jung, and Trey Sweeney was lefty heavy and needed some balance.
Torres posted an .811 OPS last season (.854 career OPS) against lefties and immediately provides an upgrade against southpaws.
Colt Keith was often used in a platoon role last season, despite his perfectly acceptable .718 OPS against lefties. Keith can still see time at second, but adding first base to his resume can’t hurt.
We know the Tigers like players who can move around and with a few middle infield top prospects, a move off second might be inevitable.
The Tigers did not see a fit in the first base market and the next best option was addressing the need internally. Spencer Torkelson can still have an opportunity to earn playing time, but the plan B is not only stronger than last season, but is looking like the plan A.
The Tigers also needed more veterans and experience and Torres comes with 888 games and just shy of 200 postseason plate appearances. His bat is going to make this lineup better but I do worry about his defense.
Keith improved defensively and ultimately graded out in the 64th percentile in outs above average. Another offseason at second could have resulted in an above average defender. Torres, on the other hand has graded out as a negative defender at second his entire career.
Depth Chart Impact
The trickle down effect of this move does not make a massive impact, but one worth noting. Andy Ibanez was a starter against lefties and played the majority of his games at second. With Torres in the mix, Ibanez’s fit as the second baseman against lefties is not longer there. So, where does he fit?
If the Tigers do not sign Alex Bregman, the third base situation could be a platoon of Jace Jung and Andy Ibanez pushing Matt Vierling to the outfield. If an outfielder is added, which is very possible, Vierling would likely see more time at third. While Ibanez played a few games at short last season, I doubt the team would keep him as the primary back up.
With each Major League addition there will also be a subtraction from the projected Opening Day roster. If the plan is to keep Javy Baez and Trey Sweeney as a platoon, Zach McKinstry could be the odd man out. You’d loose a versatile defender and lefty bat, but the offensive upgrade makes it worth it.
Another player this impacts is Justyn-Henry Malloy. A poor defender, righty bat, who strikes out too much now has even more of an uphill climb. If Keith moves to first/DH, and Torkelson is still around, that’s one less potential spot for Malloy.
Impact on the Rest of the Offseason
One lineup upgrade is simply not enough for the Tigers needs. But, this deal is set up in a way where the Tigers can still be active. A one-year deal should allow for the front office to continue to pursue a bigger bat, such as Alex Bregman. A $15 million contract is not insignificant, but not so large that you can pack it in for the offseason.
If anything, I see this move as an indicator that the Tigers are serious about being significantly better than last season. Remember, the Tigers landed on Mark Canha and Gio Urshela for similar one-year righty band aids in 2024. They could have taken a similar route with cheaper options, but instead elected to invest more in Torres.
With the payroll still roughly in the bottom third of the league, and more holes to fill, the Tigers can focus on their attention towards a signature move. A move that will show the fans Gleyber Torres was just the appetizer and not the main course.
Alex Bregman would still be a great fit for this roster. You could throw out the platoon option I listed at third and replace it with an All-Star with a championship pedigree. Whether or not we see that come to fruition, only time will tell.
Final Thoughts
Although I did not expect Torres to land with the Tigers, I like this move a lot.
Torres knows he’s going to hit the market again next season and should have every bit of motivation to be his best self in 2025. You address an offensive need with a proven veteran who you know will provide a baseline you can count on.
I’m a bit unsure about the plan to play him at second sticking all year. There’s a path where, come August, Torres is at DH more often than not, and that’s okay.
If the Tigers wanted to focus primarily on defense they would have stuck with McKinstry and Ibanez in the same roles. The team needs more offense and Torres brings just that.