Gleyber Torres Inks Deal with the Detroit Tigers

We know the Tigers like players who can move around and with a few middle infield top prospects, a move off second might be inevitable.

The Tigers did not see a fit in the first base market and the next best option was addressing the need internally. Spencer Torkelson can still have an opportunity to earn playing time, but the plan B is not only stronger than last season, but is looking like the plan A.

The Tigers also needed more veterans and experience and Torres comes with 888 games and just shy of 200 postseason plate appearances. His bat is going to make this lineup better but I do worry about his defense.

Keith improved defensively and ultimately graded out in the 64th percentile in outs above average. Another offseason at second could have resulted in an above average defender. Torres, on the other hand has graded out as a negative defender at second his entire career.

Depth Chart Impact

The trickle down effect of this move does not make a massive impact, but one worth noting. Andy Ibanez was a starter against lefties and played the majority of his games at second. With Torres in the mix, Ibanez’s fit as the second baseman against lefties is not longer there. So, where does he fit?

If the Tigers do not sign Alex Bregman, the third base situation could be a platoon of Jace Jung and Andy Ibanez pushing Matt Vierling to the outfield. If an outfielder is added, which is very possible, Vierling would likely see more time at third. While Ibanez played a few games at short last season, I doubt the team would keep him as the primary back up.