Can Paul Goldschmidt Bounce Back to MVP Form in 2025?

Paul Goldschmidt is just two seasons removed from being named the National League’s Most Value Player, but since then, the first baseman’s abrupt fall from grace has kept him far away from any such conversations. The 37-year-old’s numbers dipped significantly in 2023, and last season, he posted the worst stats of his major league career.

“I didn’t play well most of the year last year, and there’s no excuses for that,” Goldschmidt told reporters on January 2, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “That was on me. Hopefully, looking back, there was a lot of things I learned. I know there were a lot of things that I learned in that first half, some things that I did wrong and got exposed. I just wasn’t hitting pitches that for most of my career I’ve been able to connect on.”

After six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Goldschmidt became a free agent at the end of the 2024 season, and signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the New York Yankees on December 30. With seven All-Star selections under his belt, the 2025 season will be Goldschmidt’s 15th in the majors — so will a change of scenery be enough to provide the reset he needs?

The Higher You Climb, the Harder You Fall

Even though the Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t think Goldschmidt would sign out of high school, they selected him in the 49th round of the 2006 MLB Draft at the insistence of scout Chris Smith, whose son was one of his high school teammates. Expectedly, Goldschmidt decided to go to college instead, and after three years of playing at Texas State University — where he set school career records in home runs (36) and RBI (179) — he was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth round of the 2009 MLB Draft.