Plan B: Post-Soto Era Is Looking Great So Far for the Yankees

Going into this past offseason, most people around the sport, and pretty much all New York Yankees fans themselves, would say that this offseason was Juan Soto or bust. Once Soto decided to sign the most expensive deal in North American sports history, a 15-year, $765 million contract with cross-town rival New York Mets, a cloud of doom fell over the Yankee universe.

After this signing, the Yankees were forced to pivot and make moves to combat Soto’s departure. This forced Brian Cashman to unlock his inner Billy Beane and build Soto in the aggregate. Well, not really, because they are still the New York Yankees, but they did look to take a bunch of All-Stars and past MVPs and put them together to equal Soto’s superstar production.

They did this by locking up an ace in Max Fried, signing former MVP Paul Goldschmidt, and trading for former MVP Cody Bellinger and All-Star reliever Devin Williams. These additions have brought more balance to a roster that sorely needed it after being top-heavy last season. So far, the outcome of these moves has been even better than anyone thought it would be – perhaps even better than Plan A.

All stats for this article were updated prior to games played on May 28, 2025.