Should the Brewers Deal Willy Adames Now or at the Deadline?

Corbin Burnes has been a popular name to surface in offseason trade rumors, and for good reason. He is set to hit free agency following the 2024 season, and he is in line to secure a monster multi-year contract next winter. While Burnes will continue to be one of the top names to monitor as we inch closer to Opening Day, he isn’t the Brewers’ only hot commodity this winter.

Shortstop Willy Adames could find a new home in the coming weeks as well. For the past couple of seasons, Adames has been one of the best power-hitting shortstops in baseball while also bringing elite defense to the position. Couple his impressive play with the lack of star talent on the free agent market, and Adames should draw major trade interest from several contending ball clubs in the coming weeks.

Why Would the Brewers Trade Adames?

Overall, there are several reasons why an Adames trade would make sense from a Brewers perspective. Adames is entering his final year of arbitration, and his projected salary for 2024 is $12.4 million, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

While that would still be a reasonable number to pay for a player of Adames’ caliber, the Brewers tend to focus on cost-saving and maximizing player value. An Adames trade would certainly help clear some salary heading into next season, which would allow for more roster and financial flexibility for 2024 and beyond.

Additionally, Adames has voiced his desire to earn a lucrative multi-year contract when he hits free agency next offseason – especially following the shortstop spending frenzy that occurred last winter.

One offseason ago, the top four shortstops on the free agent market earned nearly $1 billion in total salary: Trea Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, Xander Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres, Carlos Correa signed a six-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, and Dansby Swanson signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.