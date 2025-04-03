Why the Brewers Pitching Staff Will End Up Being Just Fine

If that weren’t bad enough, the bad vibes carried over to the team’s home opener on Monday. Hosting the Royals, Milwaukee was out of it early, and the excitement of the day quickly was extinguished en route to an 11-1 loss.

That loss gave the Brewers an uncharacteristic 12.27 ERA through four games. It was the worst mark in MLB through Monday’s games by almost five runs over the next worst team (Twins, 7.31).

Things finally turned in the right direction on Tuesday. The Brewers pitched a 5-0 shutout behind Chad Patrick making his first career start, then won the series with the 3-2 win on Wednesday.

The shift was a sigh of relief for fans who had withstood one of the worst starts to a season in the league. But it posed a question to some: What version of the pitching staff was closest to reality, the one from the first four games or the one from the next two?

Don’t Panic, Brewers Fans. The Real Pitching Staff Is More Dr. Jekyll and Less Mr. Hyde.

It was well-documented that there would be noticeable differences to the Brewers’ pitching staff from last year. The most notable of which was the loss of All-Star closer Devin Williams, who was traded to the Yankees in the offseason.

But that wasn’t all. Colin Rea, who started 49 games for the Brewers over the last two seasons, had his contract option declined. Joe Ross, who filled in for the rotation and had a 3.77 ERA in 25 games, was lost to free agency.