What’s Behind the Brewers’ Hot Streak?

The Milwaukee Brewers have been the hottest team in baseball over the past two weeks, and there’s been a glaring contrast in quality of play during this hot stretch when compared to the beginning of the season.

Earlier this year, it was clear that they were searching for their identity in more ways than one. The offense was struggling mightily, the starting rotation was a revolving door of inexperienced arms getting their feet wet in the big leagues, and the bullpen was running on fumes due to its enormous workload.

Flash forward to the first week in June, and they are finally looking like the Brew Crew that the Brewers faithful have been accustomed to watching in recent years.

What’s interesting about Milwaukee’s recent turnaround is how quickly they managed to right the ship, and it can all be tied back to one Sunday afternoon game a few weeks back.