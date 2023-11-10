MLB Free Agent Position Player Guide for the 2023-2024 Class

This week, MLB free agency officially opened as the hot stove season is upon us. This year’s class of free agents is widely-regarded as one of the weaker ones in recent memory, but there is still quality players who can be found on the open market.

The free agents that can have a great impact are going to get swooped up really quickly and might find themselves enjoying a bit of a better market than they would in previous years. If teams are looking for starting players at a specific position, they have to act fast.

Below we are going to look at some of the top players at each position in this free agent class.

This is not a complete list of the available free agents this year, rather a list of the more prominent and well-known names that are on the market who could sign MLB deals this offseason.