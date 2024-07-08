Jazz Chisholm Jr. Rumors: 5 Best Trade Fits at the Deadline

It’s unclear exactly what the market will be for Chisholm.

Some teams will view him as a center fielder, the position he’s primarily played for the Fish since the start of 2022. Others will want him to shift back to his natural position of second base. And there may be others who view Chisholm as most valuable when he’s moving around the diamond, playing a mix of infield and outfield.

The other reality here is that Chisholm is a big personality. There’s nothing wrong with that — if anything, the sport needs more players like him. But clubs will have to consider how he’ll fit with their respective teams, who, if they are looking to add now, are already playing pretty well.

With all that acknowledged, here are five potential landing spots for Chisholm if he is ultimately dealt before the deadline.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers may be the best fit for Chisholm.

He could be an option in an outfield where it’s still unclear exactly what Los Angeles can expect from Andy Pages, James Outman or Jason Heyward when he returns. Also of note is that Teoscar Hernández can become a free agent after the season, so the outfield is a concern for both 2024 and 2025.