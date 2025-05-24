The Robbie Ray Trade Is Looking Great for the Giants Right Now

At the time, it looked like a salary dump on both sides. The deal was cash-neutral in 2024, since the Giants sent enough cash to the Mariners to cover the difference between Ray’s $23 million salary and the combined $29 million Haniger and DeSclafani were making.

However, the Mariners got the final two years and $50 million of Ray’s contract off their books, while the Giants unloaded Haniger, whom they had no role for after signing Jung Hoo Lee, and replaced DeSclafani with a younger, higher-upside starter.

This isn’t to say the Giants didn’t see something they liked in Ray or the Mariners weren’t eager to reunite with Haniger, but for both teams, it seemed like this trade was more about getting rid of players they didn’t want rather than acquiring the players they did.

The Mariners’ Side of the Trade

The Mariners got next to nothing out of their side of the trade. DeSclafani never played a game for the Mariners; they traded him that same offseason as part of the package to acquire Jorge Polanco from the Minnesota Twins. Polanco has been terrific for the Mariners this year, but he was pretty awful in 2024. Even worse for the Mariners, they still paid two-thirds ($8 million) of DeSclafani’s 2024 salary.

Meanwhile, Haniger was one of the least productive semi-regular players in the league last year. Only one AL player (Gavin Sheets of the White Sox) appeared in more games and finished with a lower FanGraphs WAR.

To no surprise, Haniger opted into the final year and $17.5 million remaining on his contract this offseason. However, the Mariners released him in March after a poor spring.