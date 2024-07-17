Lane Thomas Rumors: 5 Best Trade Fits at the Deadline

Lane Thomas isn’t going to be the most-heralded pickup of trade season, but the Washington Nationals outfielder feels like the type of player who could ultimately make a major impact for a contending team.

While he did strike out 176 times in 2023, Thomas also homered 28 times and drove in 86 runs. He had a slow start to this season, as he was hitting .184 with a .503 OPS when he went on the injured list with a sprained left MCL in late April.

Since returning from the IL in late May, Thomas has hit at a much better clip, raising his batting average to .252 and OPS to .722.

Thomas is particularly effective against left-handed pitchers, as he’s hitting .350 with a .980 OPS in 93 plate appearances against southpaws in 2024. Admittedly, that’s a relatively small sample size, but he has an .896 career OPS against lefties.