How Should the Mariners Handle Their Best Trade Chip?

No, instead of calling Ford up just to sit on the bench, the Mariners could look to trade him while his value remains high. Based off of what we’ve seen from him on his ascent up the minor-league ladder, there’s not much concern for regression in Ford’s game, but you never do know when it comes to prospects.

The Mariners are right in the middle of a contention window, and they could easily use Ford as a trade piece to land a major upgrade at a few different spots on their big league roster.

Let’s take a closer look at the whole situation and determine whether or not he should be moved.

The Case For the Mariners Trading Harry Ford

It’s not quite as simple as “the Mariners have Cal Raleigh so they don’t need another catcher”, but Raleigh is on a heater and he’s already been locked up to a long-term extension. If/when the Mariners call Ford up to the big leagues, he’ll need to be playing consistently, but that doesn’t feel likely now that he’s behind baseball’s best catcher on the depth chart.

This means that the Mariners could look to flip Ford in order to upgrade their big-league roster. The club has more needs on their pitching staff than on offense. As of right now, they’re 20th in starter’s ERA and 14th in reliever’s ERA. Bryce Miller is currently on the shelf and both Logan Gilbert and George Kirby have missed time this year with their own respective stints on the injured list.

It’s surprising, but the Mariners – who at one point looked to have baseball’s best rotation – need a starter. Sandy Alcantara, Framber Valdez, Zac Gallen, Seth Lugo, and Freddy Peralta are some of the top available arms that could be moved at this year’s deadline. Any of them would be a welcomed addition to Seattle’s starting-five.