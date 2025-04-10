Mariners’ Quiet Offseason Is Haunting Them Early On in 2025

The Seattle Mariners’ 2025 season hasn’t started off on the right foot. With a 5-8 record heading into action on Thursday, they’ve struggled to score runs, stop runs and win ball games in the early going.

It would be nice to say that it’s still early (which it is) and not to panic. After all, we’re just two weeks into the six-month marathon. Unfortunately, if you paid attention over the offseason, this slow start likely isn’t a shocking surprise.

The Mariners’ most significant offseason signing was infielder Jorge Polanco. No, don’t refresh your page, that’s not a misprint. Despite needing to fill some glaring holes in the lineup, general manager Justin Hollander made minimal moves over the winter.

In mid-December, Hollander reassured everyone that the Mariners would be active after a quiet first six weeks.