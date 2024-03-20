San Diego Padres 2024 Season Preview

And just like that, we’re back at it. We’re back to talking about everyone’s favorite headline-generating, star-studded, suddenly-big-budget, little-brother-that-could group of baseball players: the San Diego Padres.

But the Padres and their usual coterie of stars they’ve put forth over these last few (tumultuous? disappointing? entertaining? who’s to say?) years has a slightly different aura this go-around.

Not just in terms of expectations, but also personnel — one with which is relying on not just new faces, but new unproven, younger options. So while last season was a cavalcade of every Padres fan’s nightmares boiled down into one succinct package of torture — and, believe me, that’s putting it lightly — there’s still reason to believe they’ve got what it takes to make a good run.

Perhaps it’s the disappointment of last season still lingering. Maybe it’s the (understandable) allure of mocking teams like the Padres (and Mets!) that talk a big game and flop harder than Madame Web. Either way, the San Diego Padres head into 2024 with the classification of being a relative sleeper — a view that has, over the last few seasons, meant a good thing.