In Padres’ Year of Disappointment, Ha-Seong Kim Has Been Anything But

Yu Darvish and Jake Cronenworth received meaty extensions in the offseason, and the former has accounted for a 4.35 ERA while the latter has amassed just 1 fWAR.

Absent the surprising resurgence of Gary Sanchez and the team finally giving Luis Campusano a chance, there have been very few players to step up. Or, at the very least, improved. With the Padres, players tend to either get worse or, at best, stay the same. Ha-Seong Kim’s 2023 has been an aberration to that organizational trend.

Through 118 games, Kim has slashed an impressive .281/.372/.438 with a wRC+ mark of 127. When you consider how his career started off and the aforementioned tidbit about Padres players not improving, it’s even more impressive.

In 2021, Kim received irregular playing time behind Fernando Tatis Jr. at shortstop (who now plays right field!), where he mustered a lowly 70 wRC+. If not for his remarkable defensive output, he might’ve been viewed as a full-blown bust.

Carlos Correa had 20 DRS last year, which led all non-catchers.



Ha-Seong Kim had 9 DRS at SS in a fifth of the playing time Correa did. With Tatis out, Kim will be playing everyday and could challenge Andrelton Simmons for most DRS in a season. Simmons had 41 DRS in 2017. — Colby Olson (@colby_olson3) March 23, 2022 Statby Olson’s take prior to the 2022 season

Then Tatis missed the entirety of 2022 due to injury and — as many of the most boring and pedantic baseball fans will remind you of — a rather infamous PED suspension. As I wrote before the 2022 season, it was Kim’s opportunity to shine. And shine he did!

While his offensive numbers weren’t anything that would help you win your fantasy league, Kim improved to be an average offensive player (102 wRC+) and continued his stellar defensive play (10 DRS and 6 OAA at short).