Top Notes From the San Diego Padres ZiPS Projections for 2025

Connor Joe and Jason Heyward were signed in a move that would provide (in theory) the answer to the question in left field after the departure of Jurickson Profar, whose OPS+ of 134 last season in a career year in 2024 and clubhouse presence will truly be hard to replace.

Now with the Braves on a three-year, $42 million deal, if the Padres can really replace Profar will be one of the more interesting questions to watch this season in San Diego.

Two other new additions changed the ZiPS model as well, with pitchers Nick Pivetta and Kyle Hart changing the look at what could be a very strong Padres rotation (more about that in a moment).

Both additions were surprising moves and put to rest the notion that San Diego was looking to deal Dylan Cease and/or Michael King.

Rather than retool the rotation, Preller’s magic strengthened it, with Pivetta likely slotting into the middle of the rotation and Hart, the winner of the Choi Dong-won Award, honoring the best starting pitcher in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), competing for a spot in the back end with a number of other Padres holdovers from last season.

Those are the primary new additions in San Diego, added to a stacked lineup mostly kept together after just falling short to the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year’s National League Division Series.