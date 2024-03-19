San Francisco Giants Land Blake Snell on 2-year, $62 Million Deal

The Blake Snell saga has finally come to an end. The reigning NL Cy Young is off the board, having signed a two-year deal with an opt-out to join his former Padres manager Bob Melvin in San Francisco with the Giants.

Snell ends up settling for much less than once anticipated, landing a $62 million deal to headline the Giants rotation with Logan Webb.

Snell is heading to the Giants on a 2-year, $62 million deal with an opt out, per @JonHeyman! pic.twitter.com/oGrrhXJ2KF — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 19, 2024

Snell was the best pitcher in the National League last season, when he pitched to a 2.25 ERA across 180 innings pitched. Snell led the National League in walks, but also racked up 234 strikeouts. Those numbers were eerily similar to his stats from back in 2018 when he won his first Cy Young.

Now with all of that said, in between his two Cy Young campaigns, Snell was unable to find that same level of success when it comes to his ERA and innings pitched in particular. This may be what scared other teams away, but on a short-term deal, the risk is not too great for the Giants.