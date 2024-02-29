Don’t Count Out Xander Bogaerts From Bouncing Back in 2024

But for years now, Bogaerts finds a way to be as consistent a hitter as anyone in the sport — with a great eye for the ball that doesn’t rely on power that tends to dwindle with age.

Plus, the one area he has always struggled in is defense. But 2023 showed that his output in 2022 (5 OAA) wasn’t an outlier, as his 3 OAA in San Diego shows the strides he made are here to stay. There’s no reason to believe he won’t be steady at second base, either.

Injuries, Duh

In 2023, Bogaerts dealt with a wrist issue, which is something, in fairness, that he’s been dealing with since his Boston days. But in 2023, the issue was exacerbated after getting hit in that exact area by Spencer Strider. Prior to his wrist getting blasted by a fastball, Bogaerts was slashing .362/.430/.580 with a 178 wRC+ over 79 plate appearances to start the season.

Following that, his next 79 at-bats were good for a .179/.304/.299 line and a measly wRC+ of 77. His outside and zone contact rates both declined by nearly 10%. Even his pull rate took a noticeable dip around this. All of that, I’d wager, isn’t just a coincidence — and those were just the numbers for the immediate aftermath. How are we to know just how long the injury was plaguing him?

Dude grimaces after swing he’s definitely compromised rn with the wrist. They seriously need to consider an IL stint. pic.twitter.com/L8GipNpDO6 — Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) June 4, 2023

Truth be told, Bogaerts probably could’ve used an IL stint to help him recover. But that’s the fault of the Padres and their lack of depth, not Mr. X. Everyone loves regaling the public with the note on Trea Turner salvaging his season late in the year after Phillies fans gave him a standing ovation — and almost to such a degree that they’ve ignored how terrible he was before that.

Bogaerts, for what it’s worth, had a 107 wRC+ in the first half of the season. In the second half, he posted a 137 wRC+ — a mark just shy of the 140 wRC+ that the aforementioned Turner posted that everyone loves to praise all the time. The wrist doesn’t excuse everything, but it’s a good explanation.