Are the Padres the Real Team to Beat in the NL West?

For followers of the San Diego Padres, life is good right about now. Your team is 15-6, which is good for a .714 winning-percentage. That number tops the charts in all of baseball, and the Padres also own MLB’s second-best run differential at +34, coming in at eight runs below the Chicago Cubs.

The Padres have come out of the gate smoking hot, but their major issue is that … so has the rest of the NL West. The Los Angeles Dodgers (15-7) and San Francisco Giants (14-7) are both within one game of San Diego in the standings and are going to give the Padres a run for their money by the time the season is nearing its final days.

However, these Padres are surprising people early on. There was never a doubt that they’d find a way to top the 90-win mark as they did last season, but this year’s team just has a different feel to them. This feeling was only underscored when the Padres went 10-0 at home to start the 2025 campaign.

It’s still early, yes, but the Padres are gelling even without some of their best players. Entering Sunday’s action, Jake Cronenworth, Jackson Merrill, Yu Darvish, and Joe Musgrove highlight the everyday contributors that are absent from the team’s current roster. Still, they’re cruising.