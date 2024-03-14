Dylan Cease Makes the Padres a Top Tier Contender Again

The duality of San Diego Padres GM A.J. Preller is a spectacle that never fails to grab headlines.

As San Diego prepares to open their season next week in Seoul, South Korea against the Los Angeles Dodgers, they’ll do so with a new face: 28-year-old right-hander Dylan Cease. The Padres acquired him from the Chicago White Sox, sending back four players in return (three of them were top prospects).

You may recall that this same front office traded away one of its premier talents in Juan Soto to the New York Yankees for a pitcher-heavy package only three months ago. And if you’d like to indulge in further irony, the Padres flipped one of the prospects they acquired for Soto (Drew Thorpe) in their package for Cease. Got all of that?

Perhaps the most important development resulting from all of this movement, however, is that Dylan Cease returns San Diego to contender form in what is shaping up to be a hyper-competitive National League playoff field.