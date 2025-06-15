The Fastballin’ Rays are the Hottest Team in Baseball!

Although they have been without their permanent home this year, the Tampa Bay Rays have been making themselves at home in the win column as of late. Dating back to May 20, Tampa Bay has won 17 of its last 23, earning them the best record in the Major Leagues.

The Rays have been firing on all cylinders at this time. On offense, they sit tied for the Major League lead in wRC+ (123). With pitching, they lead baseball with a 2.60 team ERA in this span. But on the mound, Rays pitchers collectively made a tweak to their pitch selection – one that could be at the forefront of this pitching breakout.

On Saturday, I went to Citi Field and spoke with the Rays about their recent uptick in fastball usage, and how that has correlated with their success.

All the following data was taken prior to play on June 14th