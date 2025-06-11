Brewers To Promote Top Prospect Jacob Misiorowski for MLB Debut

Arsenal

You will primarily see the fastball, cutter, and curveball from Misiorowski, but he will mix in a low 90s changeup on occasion. The fastball is Misiorowksi’s best pitch, averaging 97 MPH while routinely touching triple digits.

A pitch that has simply overpowered lower level hitters, the fastball features good carry at the top of the zone with outlier characteristics. Some of Misiorowski’s fastballs will flash more arm-side run than others, but that could be a result of his inconsistent delivery.

The go-to out pitch for the big right-hander is his sweeping curve in the mid 80s. He has a decent feel for it, landing the pitch for a strike around 60% of the time while holding opponents to an OPS below .400 in 2024. The downward action of the pitch off of his lively fastball makes for a tunneling nightmare for hitters when Misiorowski is able to hit his spots.

The third big whiff offering for Misiorowksi is his hard cutter in the low 90s. It is less consistent than his other two offerings due to inconsistent release and action. Sometimes it will break like a true cutter, and others will back up on him at 93-94 MPH. Whether it backs up to his arm side or cuts glove side, hitters have a really tough time with it when it’s around the zone, posting a batting average below the Mendoza line with big in-zone whiff numbers.

Rounding out the arsenal for Misiorowski is a hard changeup in the low 90s. The pitch is firm and inconsistent, but has flashed some potential. He has only thrown a handful this season.

Outlook

Between the effort in Misiorowski’s delivery and his below average command, there was and still is understandable relief risk. That said, he has chipped away at the perceived risk with a great start to the 2025 season at Triple-A, filling up the zone with more consistency. Boasting an elite fastball/breaking ball combination with a cutter that is not far off from giving him a third plus offering, Misiorowski has a rare arsenal from a rare frame. It may be a Dylan Cease situation if he he sticks as a starter, meaning there will be starts here and there where the command derails him, but the stuff is so good that you tolerate those blips.