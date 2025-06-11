Brewers To Promote Top Prospect Jacob Misiorowski for MLB Debut
At long last, the Milwaukee Brewers are calling up their top prospect, as Jacob Misiorowski is set to debut on Thursday.
The Milwaukee Brewers are 68 games into their 2025 campaign, and their starting rotation has been solid. However, they may just be overperforming.
Entering Wednesday’s action, the Brewers are fourth in the league in starter’s ERA (3.32), which is fantastic. However, they’re also 15th in K/9 (8.17) and HR/9 (1.12), 17th in FIP (4.16), 23rd in SIERA (4.30), and 26th in BB/9 (3.54). Clearly, there’s a bit of room for improvement.
By now, followers of the Brew Crew are well aware of the reinforcements their club has in the high-minors, though.
This of course is in reference to top prospect Jacob Misiorowski and how dominant he’s been on his ascent through the minor leagues. The right-hander slotted in at No. 20 (after previously ranking 79th) on Aram Leighton’s updated Top 100 Prospects ranking released earlier this month and has been absolutely rolling through his first 12 Triple-A starts of the year.
Read more about Jacob Misiorowski being one of the top risers in Just Baseball’s top 100
News broke on Tuesday, as first relayed by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, that Misiorowski had been promoted to the Brewers’ big-league roster. The flamethrower is going to make his MLB debut on Thursday in a start against the division rival St. Louis Cardinals.
All stats prior to games on Wednesday, June 11th
Jacob Misiorowski Scouting Report
For more on Misiorowski and what exactly he’ll bring to the table for the Brewers, check out Aram’s scouting report on the promising right-hander:
20. Jacob Misiorowski – RHP – Milwaukee Brewers
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (149), 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|CUTTER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/80
|50/60
|60/70
|40/50
|35/40
|55+
A tall, lanky, explosive right-hander, Misiorowski can already touch 102 MPH with his fastball with a pair of wipeout secondaries. The Brewers moved Misiorowski to the bullpen in the second half of 2024, where he looked dominant in Triple-A. The Brewers have given Misiorowski more runway as a starter and he has responded well in 2025 throwing more strikes than ever.
Arsenal
You will primarily see the fastball, cutter, and curveball from Misiorowski, but he will mix in a low 90s changeup on occasion. The fastball is Misiorowksi’s best pitch, averaging 97 MPH while routinely touching triple digits.
A pitch that has simply overpowered lower level hitters, the fastball features good carry at the top of the zone with outlier characteristics. Some of Misiorowski’s fastballs will flash more arm-side run than others, but that could be a result of his inconsistent delivery.
The go-to out pitch for the big right-hander is his sweeping curve in the mid 80s. He has a decent feel for it, landing the pitch for a strike around 60% of the time while holding opponents to an OPS below .400 in 2024. The downward action of the pitch off of his lively fastball makes for a tunneling nightmare for hitters when Misiorowski is able to hit his spots.
The third big whiff offering for Misiorowksi is his hard cutter in the low 90s. It is less consistent than his other two offerings due to inconsistent release and action. Sometimes it will break like a true cutter, and others will back up on him at 93-94 MPH. Whether it backs up to his arm side or cuts glove side, hitters have a really tough time with it when it’s around the zone, posting a batting average below the Mendoza line with big in-zone whiff numbers.
Rounding out the arsenal for Misiorowski is a hard changeup in the low 90s. The pitch is firm and inconsistent, but has flashed some potential. He has only thrown a handful this season.
Outlook
Between the effort in Misiorowski’s delivery and his below average command, there was and still is understandable relief risk. That said, he has chipped away at the perceived risk with a great start to the 2025 season at Triple-A, filling up the zone with more consistency. Boasting an elite fastball/breaking ball combination with a cutter that is not far off from giving him a third plus offering, Misiorowski has a rare arsenal from a rare frame. It may be a Dylan Cease situation if he he sticks as a starter, meaning there will be starts here and there where the command derails him, but the stuff is so good that you tolerate those blips.
Where Does Misiorowski Fit on the Brewers’ Pitching Staff?
Anywhere he wants, that’s where.
To open the season down in Triple-A Nashville, Misiorowski has thrown 63.1 innings of 2.13-ERA ball, routinely annihilating the opposition in the process. His strikeout numbers have been elevated since the moment he began his pro career back in 2023, and he had punched out 11.4 batters per nine innings prior to his promotion.
All told, he was 4-2 across 12 starts (and one relief appearance), striking out 80 batters, walking 31, and allowing four home runs.
Brewers manager Pat Murphy told reporters (including MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy) that Misiorowski is going to join the club’s starting rotation, while Aaron Civale moves to the bullpen.
Civale, 30 tomorrow, has been a starting pitcher all throughout a big league career dating back to 2019. The right-hander has a 4.91 ERA and 5.53 FIP through five starts and 22 innings to open the 2025 season. Murphy further relayed that Civale is not happy with his being moved to the ‘pen.
It’s difficult to see how it could’ve been anyone other than Civale though. Freddy Peralta is the staff ace, while Quinn Preister, Chad Patrick, and Jose Quintana all have filled their respective roles admirably. Civale is the obvious odd-man out.
Either way, Misiorowski’s promotion is a well-deserved move and is wildly popular amongst Brewers fans. He’s going to bring some new swagger to a Brewers rotation that has been solid on the surface but just barely keeping it together under the hood. He’s a high-strikeout, high-energy arm that should have little to no troubles adjusting to pitching at the game’s highest level.