Are the Red Sox Sellers, Or Was It Just About Moving Devers?

It’s not a stretch to say that the Rafael Devers trade news was shocking when it broke on Sunday night. The Boston Red Sox got a jump start on Major League Baseball’s trade deadline season, dealing their superstar to the San Francisco Giants.

Acquiring Devers in the five-player trade solidifies the Giants as contenders in the gauntlet that is the National League West. But where does it leave the always seemingly in-flux Red Sox?

Now that everyone has had a few days to pick their collective jaws off the floor, we can take a step back and see what the rest of the Red Sox’s season might look like.

The big question is whether this deal makes Boston a trade deadline seller. Or was this just a move to offload a star player who had reached his limit with the Red Sox, and vice versa? All signs point to the latter.