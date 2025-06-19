Putting Together a Rockies-Mets Trade for Jake Bird

The Mets Could Be A Fit

One potential trade partner is the New York Mets. Despite their inconsistent play, the Mets are very much in the Wild Card hunt and have bullpen help on a list of shopping items at the MLB trade deadline. New York’s bullpen has struggled with depth behind closer Edwin Díaz, and they’ve suffered from injuries and underperformance among their middle-relief options.

Bird would immediately stabilize their middle innings and could slot in as a seventh- or eighth-inning option, depending on the opponent and game situation. With the Mets’ front office under pressure to produce a deep postseason run, they may be willing to part with some significant prospect capital to land the kind of bullpen arm that gives them a late-inning advantage.

Putting Together A Rockies-Mets Trade Package

If the Rockies were to trade Bird to the Mets, what might a reasonable return package look like? I asked Just Baseball’s Ryan Finkelstein, who is the host of the Locked On Mets podcast, for his opinions. He offered the potential of three Mets prospects who might align with the Rockies’ rebuilding timeline:

– Previously ranked as the Mets’ No. 9 overall prospect, the 24-year-old Mauricio is a toolsy infielder with a high ceiling. While he’s dealt with injuries and inconsistency, he offers the potential for power from both sides of the plate and has played multiple positions. Under team control through the 2029 campaign, Mauricio’s versatility and upside make him a perfect candidate to step into the Rockies’ infield mix in 2026 and beyond. Drew Gilbert (OF) –The former 28 th overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft by the Houston Astros, Gilbert came over to the Mets in the Justin Verlander deal and has continued to show flashes of elite athleticism. Ranked 10th in the system, he’s a high-energy player with above-average speed, defensive instincts, and contact skills. The Rockies’ outfield depth in the minors could use a boost of athleticism, and Gilbert could fill a long-term need in center field.

–The former 28 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft by the Houston Astros, Gilbert came over to the Mets in the Justin Verlander deal and has continued to show flashes of elite athleticism. Ranked 10th in the system, he’s a high-energy player with above-average speed, defensive instincts, and contact skills. The Rockies’ outfield depth in the minors could use a boost of athleticism, and Gilbert could fill a long-term need in center field. Jack Wenninger (RHP) – A lesser-known name but still promising, Wenninger is currently ranked No. 29 in the Mets’ system. A 6-foot-4 righty with projectable stuff, he has shown command of a mid-90s fastball and solid secondaries. The Rockies desperately need starting pitching depth, and Wenninger could begin his development in Double-A with an eye on making the MLB roster within two to three seasons.

Why This Deal Makes Sense for the Rockies

For a team like Colorado, trading a reliever — even one as reliable as Bird — makes sense when the return addresses organizational needs. The Rockies need to continue stacking their farm system with high-upside talent at multiple positions. This kind of package allows them to add a versatile infielder with power potential, an outfielder with on-base skills, and a potential starter — three critical components for building a sustainable core.

Bird’s value is at its peak due to his current performance and extended team control. Waiting longer could reduce his trade value due to injury risk or a potential dip in performance. By making a proactive move at this year’s deadline, the Rockies could maximize their return and show fans they’re serious about building a more competitive future.

Risk and Reward

Of course, no prospect package is without risk. Mauricio’s development has been uneven, Gilbert has had some injuries, and Wenninger is still raw … but this is the kind of upside swing the Rockies should be taking. The franchise has often been criticized for holding onto players too long or failing to make bold moves during the window before the trade deadline. Trading Bird for a multi-prospect return would be a clear signal that the front office is taking a more modern approach to roster construction.