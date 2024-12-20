What Are the Pittsburgh Pirates Doing and When Will It Stop?

It’s more than a little confusing that the Pirates would be looking to trade away two of their starters this winter. Despite Pittsburgh finishing the 2024 season last in the NL Central with a disappointing 76-86 record, the team found a promising rotation trio in Skenes, Keller, and Jones. All eyes are now on their pitchers to lead the charge into a winning era — if the front office wants it.

The Pirates’ Starting Rotation is Built For the Future

With the Pirates having just found potential in Skenes, Keller, and Jones at the top of their rotation, immediately making two of those three names available for trade is a bizarre step in the wrong direction.

Skenes, who the team selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, has already emerged as the Pirates’ ace of the future. In 23 starts this season, the right-hander went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 170 strikeouts in 133 innings of work. As well as becoming the first No. 1 draft pick in MLB history to be selected as an All-Star in his rookie season, Skenes’ impressive campaign saw him named NL Rookie of the Year, selected to the All-MLB First Team, and finish third in Cy Young Award voting.

But the 22-year-old isn’t a one-man operation, and while Jones and Keller didn’t post eye-watering stats to rival Skenes, the Pirates’ 1-2-3 punch is brimming with potential.

Jones made 22 starts in his rookie season this year, posting a 6-8 record, 4.14 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 132 strikeouts in 121.2 innings. His 97.3 mph fastball velocity saw him ranked in the 93rd percentile of all qualified pitchers, and his 30.2% whiff rate and 26.2% strikeout rate were both well above average.

Keller, who signed a five-year, $77 million contract extension with the Pirates before the 2024 season, also had a solid campaign, going 11-12 with a 4.25 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 166 strikeouts in 178 innings (31 starts). While he didn’t quite meet the standard he set during his 2023 All-Star season, his 6.5% walk rate still ranked him in the 73rd percentile of qualified pitchers.