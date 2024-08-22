What Should the Pittsburgh Pirates Do With Paul Skenes?

But what exactly are the Pirates’ options with Paul Skenes? Let’s break them down.

Option 1: “Double manipulation”

This is exactly what it sounds like: The Pirates are trying to bend the rules, twice. Allow me to explain.

First, Pittsburgh delayed Skenes’ inevitable MLB debut by having him start the 2024 season in Triple-A, despite him clearly not needing much of a tune-up. The real reason for that maneuver, though? To gain an extra year of arbitration, as is a fairly common practice, especially for small-market clubs like the Pirates.

Here’s where things get dicey, though. Skenes could easily speed up his timeline to free agency thanks to a 2022 rule instituted by MLB and the Players’ Association, which states that the top two Rookie of the Year vote getters in both the American and National Leagues automatically earn a full year of service time no matter how long they play in the majors that season.

That matters, big time. As Rosenthal, Meisel and Nesbitt write in their article:

“The new rule effectively puts voting members of the Baseball Writers Association of America in position to deprive a low-revenue team such as the Pirates an extra year of a superstar player — a far more consequential outcome than the individual cash bonuses that are frequently tied to the awards.”

That extra year, or lack thereof, could make a massive difference for both parties. For the Pirates, their chances of inking Skenes long term are already low enough, meaning they would be incentivized to retain that additional arbitration year. But for Skenes, that year of service time would speed up his free agency window, allowing him to reach the open market at age 27 instead of 28. And the Pirates can’t even recoup a draft pick through the recently-implemented Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI), which rewards teams for starting their rookies on the big league roster out of spring training.