2023 Free Agent Profile: Zach Eflin

Unfortunately, he made just 13 starts this past season and 18 the year before. He has the potential to be a tremendous asset to a major league rotation, but he needs to find a team willing to take a chance on his creaky knees.

Zach Eflin’s Path to Free Agency

Big League Development

Eflin first reached the big leagues in 2016, pitching 11 games for a rebuilding Phillies team. His debut start was dreadful, but he looked quite good in his next seven outings until knee pain began to bother him. He was shut down for the season in August and had surgery performed on both knees. Upon his return in 2017, he struggled, splitting time between the majors, the minors, and the injured list.

In 2018, finally, Eflin pitched a full big league season. He made 24 starts and went 11-8, posting a 4.36 ERA. It was enough to earn him a spot on the Opening Day roster the following year. Then he threw 163.1 innings in 2019, qualifying for the ERA title for the first time in his career. He improved again the year after that, pitching another full season (albeit in the truncated 60-game schedule) with a 3.97 ERA.

2021, unfortunately, brought more knee problems, and Eflin’s season ended in mid-July. He had been having another solid year and was on pace to surpass his career-high in innings pitched before the chronic knee problems shut him down for good.

Zach Eflin’s Walk Year

The Phillies tendered Eflin a contract that offseason for his final year of arbitration eligibility. He came back to Philadelphia hoping to prove himself with a full, healthy season before entering free agency. Alas, the knee pain reared its ugly head once again, keeping Eflin off the mound for nearly three months in the middle of the season.

While the Phillies remained hopeful Eflin could return, fans weren’t so optimistic. Another season-ending surgery felt almost inevitable. But miraculously enough the 28-year-old, with knees of a man twice his age, made his triumphant return. He pitched out of the bullpen for the final weeks of the season and into the playoffs. He performed well in his brand-new role – he even threw four scoreless innings in the World Series.