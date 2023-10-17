Pittsburgh Pirates Offseason Outlook for 2023-2024 Free Agency

Beyond Montgomery are several less expensive, but more risky, options that the Pirates could target. Specifically, Montas, Severino, and Flaherty could all yield short-term “prove it” deals after battling through injuries for the past handful of seasons. Still, they are guys who have vast big league experience and have put together successful MLB seasons when healthy.

In the end, there will be an opportunity for the Pirates to add a veteran to the starting rotation if they so choose. It all depends on their appetite for risk combined with their willingness to pay an established starter, but adding at least one or two arms to this rotation should be the top priority of this ball club this offseason.

Bullpen

Reliever IP K/9 BB/9 GB% ERA xERA FIP David Bednar 67.1 10.69 2.81 39.4% 2.00 2.84 2.53 Colin Holderman 56.0 9.32 3.21 52,8% 3.86 3.61 3.29 Dauri Moreta 58.0 11.79 3.72 39.6% 3.72 3.04 2.93 Jose Hernandez 50.2 11.01 3.91 38.7% 4.97 4.18 4.48 Ryan Borucki 36.2 6.63 0.98 46.2% 2.70 3.21 3.77 Carmen Mlodzinski 34.2 8.57 4.15 47.9% 2.34 3.96 3.95 2023 MLB Stats Courtesy of FanGraphs

Pittsburgh’s bullpen was impressively pieced together in 2023. The headliner of the group is All-Star reliever David Bednar, who has been one of the best relievers in the sport in his time in Pittsburgh. After putting together a case for NL Reliever of the Year in 2023, Bednar is now pitching to a 2.25 ERA over 179.2 innings pitched in his last three seasons with the Pirates.

Bednar will be entering his first year of arbitration this offseason and remains an extension candidate for Pittsburgh. While he has been floated around in trade talks for the past couple of seasons, Bednar would be mightily important for this ball club if the Pirates wish to move past a rebuild and compete for a playoff spot next season.

The rest of the bullpen features lesser known names than Bednar, but it includes several different players who put together quality seasons for the Pirates. Of the names listed in the table above, Ryan Borucki will be entering his third season of arbitration, and the rest of the names are still in pre-arbitration heading into 2024.

Where the Pirates Can Add

The Pirates have an abundance of young players who can soak of innings of relief next season, but they could definitely add more experience to helps stabilize the back end of their bullpen.