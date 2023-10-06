NLDS: 7 Immaculate Grid Answers for Phillies vs. Braves

After the Philadelphia Phillies swept the Miami Marlins in the NLWCS, they will meet with the six-time defending NL East champion Atlanta Braves in a best-of-five NLDS, slated to begin Saturday at Truist Park.

This will mark the second consecutive season that these two teams have met in the NLDS, as the Phillies upset the Braves in four games a season ago. Still, likely NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Braves will be favored in this series, thanks to a historic offense that powered Atlanta to 104 regular season wins.

If you’re a fan of Immaculate Grid, there are a few players currently employed by these historic NL franchises who have played for both clubs, such as Craig Kimbrel and Charlie Morton. However, here are seven deeper cuts who played for both franchises and will help to increase your rarity score if you play the popular daily game.

José Bautista

“Joey Bats” was a six-time All-Star who hit 288 home runs in his decade playing for the Toronto Blue Jays. But during his final season of 2018, Bautista spent time with three different NL East franchises. While the largest chunk of 2018 was spent with the New York Mets, Bautista did hit four of his 344 career home runs between his stints with the Braves and Phillies.