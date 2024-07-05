Taylor Ward Rumors: 5 Best Trade Fits at the Deadline

When the Los Angeles Angels selected Taylor Ward in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Fresno State, they perhaps expected a more immediate impact than what they got. But Ward was something of a late bloomer in his age-28 season, and has been a valuable contributor over the last three seasons.

Since the start of the 2022 season, Ward has a .788 OPS. Though he’s only had 64 plate appearances against left-handed pitching this season, it’s particularly noteworthy that he has a 1.018 OPS in those at-bats. That will make him particularly appealing to contenders looking to break up left-handed heavy lineups.

What’s also of note when considering the 30-year-old left fielder as a trade candidate is that he’s got two remaining years of arbitration eligibility beyond this season. So any team that would acquire him not only would get him for the remainder of this campaign, but potentially two more. Or they could consider flipping him in the offseason.

In any event, there’s going to be quite a few teams in on Ward as the July 30 trade deadline approaches. Here are five suitors to watch.