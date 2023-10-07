The Atlanta Braves Are Looking for Better Results This October

The 104-win Braves—the most in the majors— haven’t played since October 1.

Under MLB’s new playoff system (implemented in 2022), teams with a bye have at least five days off between the Wild Card round and the start of the division series. Last year, after the bye break, the Braves lost to the Phillies in four games.

To get you completely back up to speed before the NLDS rematch, here’s a recap of what happened in 2022 and how the Braves chose to stay fresh this time around:

A Recap of the Braves Disappointing NLDS in 2022

The Braves won 101 games in 2022 and got clobbered by the Phillies, three games to one. Besides scoring six runs in the Game 1 loss, the Braves didn’t score more than three for the rest of the series.

The Phillies outscored their rivals 24-to-13 throughout the series and sent the Braves home early as Atlanta attempted to repeat as World Series champions.

The Phillies went on to take down the Padres and secured their first NL pennant since 2009. They ultimately fell short in six games versus the Houston Astros in the World Series.