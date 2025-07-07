Nationals Shake Up Front Office, Fire GM and Manager

Martinez also played a pivotal role in the Nationals historic turnaround from a 19-31 record to winning the World Series. While many players have enjoyed playing for Martinez it was clear a change was needed.

Just three weeks ago Martinez said “It’s never on coaching. Never on coaching. Coaches work their asses off every single day. We’re not going to finger point here and say it’s coaches. They work hard.” This was little more than a clear message and indication that the clubhouse was lost.

This was the year for Washington to finally start to turn the corner and show signs of heading in the right direction. Instead, they sit at 37-53, last in the NL East headed once again towards selling at the deadline.

Did the Nationals’ Rebuild Fail?

The Nationals saw their World Series team slowly shed its roster as Harper, Scherzer, Rendon, Turner, and others left via trade or free agency. The band aids they tried to put on the team didn’t take and eventually the last key piece, Soto, was dealt to the Padres.

The return for Soto has looked great for the Nationals as CJ Abrams, James Wood, and MacKenzie Gore look like foundation pieces and Jarlin Susana has landed on Just Baseball’s top 100 prospect list. I’d argue this degree of success from a trade is quite literally the best possible scenario.

However, not much has gone right outside of that trade. The farm system was bare the last few seasons and is starting to build back up while the major league team has not surpassed 71 wins since their World Series season.