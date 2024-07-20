Top Five Landing Spots for Nationals’ Jesse Winker

The underlying metrics aren’t quite as impressive. Winker’s .339 xwOBA (69th percentile) is more good than great. And despite his double-digit steals, he still grades out as a poor baserunner (18th-percentile sprint speed will do that to you).

In the same vein, Winker doesn’t offer much defensive value in the outfield, aside from a strong arm he has used to rack up five outfield assists. His -8 OAA ranks third-last among NL outfielders.

Nevertheless, Winker has been an above-average player this season. He should continue to be so even if his .317 BABIP regresses toward his career average (.298) and his .356 wOBA regresses toward his .339 xwOBA.

According to a report from Ken Rosenthal, Katie Woo, and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, the Nationals are “ready to shift into sell mode.” That means POBO Mike Rizzo will certainly be “entertaining trade offers” for Winker. Simply put, he has played too well for the Nationals not to deal him.

Yet, as a rental on a $2 million salary, Winker won’t cost the team that trades for him too much in terms of salary or prospects. Thus, any team that could use his lefty bat will surely be interested in his services, from the smaller-market clubs to those pushing up against the upper luxury tax thresholds.

Considering his strengths and weaknesses, Winker’s market is quite clear. He will be an asset to any team that (a) needs to improve against right-handed pitching, (b) has at-bats to spare in the outfield and/or at DH, and (c) can afford to put up with his subpar defense and baserunning.