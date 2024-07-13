Nationals’ Jake Irvin Is the Best Pitcher No One Is Talking About

When people think about the Washington Nationals, the young talent immediately comes to mind: MacKenzie Gore, CJ Abrams, and recent call-up James Wood.

While these young players are certainly exciting, it is important to note that Jake Irvin has performed as well as anyone in D.C. At just 27 years old, he could be a part of the next Nationals core, which may be here sooner than many anticipated.

In his sophomore season, Irvin has dropped his ERA from 4.61 to 3.13, essentially a full run and a half of improvement. His FIP, too, is down 1.67 from last season, indicating that he has not just been getting lucky, but that he has made substantive improvements to his game and that this breakout is not just a fluke.

Irvin is also on pace to smash his innings total from his rookie season; he is just 9.1 innings away from passing his total from all of last year.