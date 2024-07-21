Why Kyle Finnegan Has the Best Value on the Relief Market

Every year there are a plethora of relievers available on the trade market and countless teams looking to bolster the back-end of their bullpen in hopes of making a deep postseason run.

And the importance of a good bullpen seems key to making a postseason caliber team, with 12 of the 15 top bullpens in team fWAR in 2024 sitting in a postseason spot or well within the postseason hunt, according to Fangraphs.

And there are plenty of teams within that group of 12 that could use an extra boost to their bullpen, as well as multiple contending teams who fall in the bottom half of the league’s bullpens that will need the help when it comes to accounting for later innings of postseason games.

There’s numerous closers on teams outside of the postseason picture who can fill those back-end bullpen needs of contenders at a reasonable price.