MLB Power Rankings 2023: 20 Games In, the Rays Are on Top

Thursday, April 20 marked the three-week anniversary of the 2023 MLB season. Every team has played about 20 games, and key storylines are beginning to take shape.

Are the Rangers for real? Is Pablo López an ace? Can anyone stop the Braves?

Do the Cardinals have enough pitching to defend their NL Central title? Do the Brewers have enough besides their ace pitchers to hold off the Cards? Can the Cubs pull off an incredible upset?

Are the Rays the greatest team in MLB history? Are the Diamondbacks better than anyone thought? Is Matt Chapman a god?