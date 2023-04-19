Patrick Wisdom is Pulling the Cubs to a Surprising Start

wOBA xwOBA HardHit% K% Pull% Barrel% wRC+ 2021 .346 .321 51.9 40.8 53.0 16.2 117 2022 .316 .295 46.3 34.3 48.1 14.2 104 2023 .454 .426 62.2 30.6 50.0 23.9 183

Now most, if not all, of the stats in this table are going to be unsustainable for Wisdom over an entire season, but I included them to show how he’s trending to his 2021 breakout and to show some areas of his game that may be improving.

Wisdom has already established that he’s going to be a high-strikeout and below-average walk-drawing hitter. But an encouraging early-season trend is seeing his strikeout rate drop to a career-low 30.6%. This is more in line with some of the valuable sluggers we see across MLB today. In fact, the 2022 NL home run leader, Kyle Schwarber, finished last season with a 29.9% strikeout rate.

Another encouraging trend in the table above is Wisdom’s pull rate returning to 50%. For a pure slugger who’s shown the kind of raw power that the Cubs’ star has, he should be pulling the ball as much as possible. And for a guy that’s only hit four of his 65 career home runs to the opposite field, it makes sense that the more he pulls, the more likely he will be to add to that total.

All 65 of Patrick Wisdom’s career home runs

So I think it’s safe to say that he won’t maintain a 23.9% barrel rate or a 183 wRC+, but some of the underlying approach stats show that he’s taking steps forward after a tough 2022. He’s returned to a process that has already produced excellent results, and he may have actually made significant strides in making contact — as can be seen in his improved strikeout and whiff totals.

All in all, Wisdom’s hot start may prove to be more sustainable than you think. He’s still making quality contact and hitting it in the right direction while putting the ball in the air at a career-best clip (39.5%).

Even considering the likely regression that comes with playing a full schedule, if Wisdom keeps up some of the processes he’s established in 2023, he profiles as an above-average slugger that could be a middle-of-the-order contributor on a winning team. A good comparison might be the 2022 totals Eugenio Suarez put up for the Seattle Mariners.