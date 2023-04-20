The Tale of Two Chris Sales

Throughout his career, Chris Sale has been known as one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. An intense presence on and off the field, Sale expects the best of himself.

The past few seasons for Sale have been a roller coaster. He hasn’t been fully healthy since 2018 and has only 11 appearances over the last three years. This season, Sale is finally healthy and ready to reestablish himself as an ace pitcher. But he didn’t get the start to the season he was hoping for.

Over his first three appearances he gave up 15 earned runs over 12 innings, allowing 18 hits, five home runs and seven walks.

He’s back physically, but mechanically he’s off. His velocity is down and his command is off. He can’t find the zone and when he does, he hanging the ball. He throwing balls in the strike zone only 50 percent of the time and 10 percent of those are over the middle of the plate.