Corbin Burnes And Brandon Woodruff Injured For The Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a hot start in 2023. They are at the top of the NL Central with a 12-5 record, and they have impressive series wins over some very good ball clubs to start the year. They’ve been a well-rounded team with efficient performances both at the plate and on the mound thus far.

Offensively, Milwaukee has received some significant production from several fresh faces on the team. Additionally, their pitching staff has been one of the most efficient in the MLB. They have a 2.94 team ERA through their first 17 games, which is the third-best league wide. They have four team shutouts and have been led by impressive outings all throughout their starting rotation.

Unfortunately for the Brewers, the injuries are starting to plague their pitching staff in a significant way. They’ve had several bullpen pieces already miss time with injuries, including Aaron Ashby, Adrian Houser, and Gus Varland. More recently, the Brewers have seen two starting pitchers- and their two biggest stars- go down with injuries themselves.

Last week, starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff was placed on the injured list with a strain to his right subscapularis muscle in his shoulder. Initially believed to be just a two-week absence, Woodruff is now estimated to miss much longer than the initial estimate.