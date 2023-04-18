Esteury Ruiz Could Be the First Building Block for the Athletics

The low and away breaking ball was giving Ruiz fits to begin the season. A problem we often see young hitters struggle with and adjustment to this pitch is key. On Monday night we saw him lay off a low and away sweeper that finished just outside of the zone, which eventually led to a more manageable pitch he hit 99 mph off the bat.

The more he can do that, the more fastballs he will see. Right now Ruiz is whiffing on 32.4% of breaking balls and 37.5% of off-speed pitches. With his bat-to-ball skills, those numbers should improve over time. In fact, we have already seen him take four breaking balls over 99 mph off the bat, with only one resulting in a hit.

Speed like his is going to steal a few would-be outs. If he can increase his walk rate to 8% or more, you could be looking at a .340 OBP type player.

Oakland has handled Ruiz’s situation perfectly from the beginning. Instead of keeping Pache and sharing playing time, they traded him for a minor league relief pitcher. By the way, it was the right move. Pache brings infectious energy and elite defense but can only impact the game in one way. The bat and approach was not good enough, and unfortunately I do not think it ever will be good enough. Ruiz can impact the game in several ways. Speed, contact, baserunning, and although his power is not great, he’s not driving the ball into the ground like Pache.

Ruiz lays out to rob Trout 😲 pic.twitter.com/JlgClq2NXu — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) March 31, 2023

The organization has put 100% confidence in Ruiz and I believe it will pay off. After starting him at the bottom of the batting order to ease him in, manager Mark Kotsay has already elevated him to leadoff where he’s slashing .304/.385/.348. Letting the rookie set the table atop the lineup, man center, and steal bases at will is exactly what the A’s and Kotsay should be doing. d

Oakland has not given the baseball world many reasons to tune in this season. Poor play, little excitement, and rumbling of a move to Vegas has led to many tuning out. Well, Ruiz gives you a reason to come back. The game has started to move back to contact and speed and Ruiz fits the build. Although the A’s have not capitalized on many of their recent trades, I think they have a foundation piece to build towards the future in Ruiz.