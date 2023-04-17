Minnesota Twins Extend Pablo Lopez Off Great Start to 2023

Whether he can keep this up for a full season is to be seen, but regardless, this is an exceptional deal for the Twins to get this extension done.

Once it kicks in, Lopez will be getting paid just over $18 million per season on average. Chris Bassitt is seven years older than Lopez and signed a three-year, $63 million contract as a free agent this offseason that pays him $21 million annually.

The Twins are getting age-27 through age-31 seasons from Lopez, and at that dollar amount, he only needs to pitch to the back of the baseball card to be worth it. Across his career, Lopez has pitched to a 3.83 ERA.

Looking more specifically at the last three seasons, Lopez made 63 starts for the Marlins and pitched to a 3.52 ERA, striking out 9.21 batters per nine. The Twins can expect at least that from Lopez, but his start to the season has them dreaming on more.

Could Lopez Be a Legit Ace Moving Forward?

Lopez is no stranger to fast starts. Last year, the right-hander pitched to a 1.83 ERA across his first 10 starts. Unfortunately his season tailed off significantly, as he pitched to a 4.69 ERA across his final 22 starts to finish the year with a 3.75 ERA.

However, there could be an explanation for that dip in performance and it is more mental than a lack of stuff from the talented pitcher. The Marlins went 7-19 in the month of May, very quickly dismissing any notion that they would be contending in 2022.