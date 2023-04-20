The Twins’ Rotation is Becoming Their Strength

While the rotation has steadily improved on paper, one of the biggest concerns was the lack of an ace in the rotation. Now it looks like they have may two or even three pitches capable of performing like an ace!

Three-Headed Monster

These three pitches have led the way all season for the Twins and are currently the best rotation trio in the league. The pure dominance of this group has been the biggest factor that has allowed the Twins to see more success early in the year than most expected. If they’re able to continue these trends, Minnesota will have a legitimate chance to return to the playoffs and it’ll be in large part because of these three arms.

Pablo López

The newest addition Pablo López has been one of the most impressive arms in the league as he’s pitched to a 1.73 ERA across 26 innings in his first four starts for the team. His ability to work deep into games and his pitch adjustments have led to a pitcher that looks even better than he ever did with the Marlins. He’s been so impressive that the Twins just locked him up on a four-year extension.

Pablo López going upstairs to get Aaron Judge with 97 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Bs8NzoclKL — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 16, 2023

López has allowed two runs or less in every start this season, while striking out 33 batters thus far. His advanced metrics have ticked up noticeably as he’s produced a 96th-percentile chase rate with by far the biggest strikeout-rate of his career at 33.7% right now.

The addition of a sweeper has further aided his ability to miss bats and has put him solidly in the mix for the AL Cy Young at this stage in the season.

Sonny Gray

Believe it or not, another pitcher in this rotation has been better on the surface than López. Sonny Gray is currently third in the league with a 0.82 (!!!) ERA through his first four starts. While his length of outings and pure stuff isn’t at the level of López, he’s barely allowed any runs.