Ronald Acuña Jr. Is Back in the Best Way

PENNSYLVANIA, PA – OCTOBER 15: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout before game four of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on October 15, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

Three weeks into the season, and it’s already clear: Acuña is indeed that guy. He is slashing .368/.448/.553 with three homers, five doubles, and seven stolen bases. He leads the National League in FanGraphs WAR. His hot hitting has helped the Braves win their last eight games – there’s a reason Cristian Crespo named Acuña the X-factor for Atlanta in 2023.

While Acuña’s slashline is mouth-watering, we all know not to put too much faith in early-season stats. Thankfully, the underlying data is just as thrilling. First and foremost, Acuña is hitting the ball hard again. His average exit velocity sits at 93.9 mph – 2.7 mph faster than last season. His average EV ranks in the 91st percentile on Baseball Savant, his maximum EV ranks in the 98th percentile, and his hard-hit rate ranks in the 90th.

Another thing that stands out is Acuña’s strikeout rate. He has struck out 13 times in 87 PA, good for a 14.9% K%. Acuña has never been particularly punch-out prone, but he usually strikes out a little more than the average hitter. This year, he has one of the 20 lowest strikeout rates in the National League.

When you combine a low strikeout rate with high-quality contact, you’re going to get excellent expected numbers. Acuña’s .440 xwOBA is the best mark of his career, and it currently ranks among the top 15 qualified hitters in baseball. His .333 xBA is third-best in the NL, behind only Freddie Freeman and Paul Goldschmidt.

Ronald Acuña goes deep to a part of Kauffman Stadium we’re not sure we’ve ever seen anybody go to 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OuzsSIFHet — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 15, 2023

As great as Acuña has been, a few red flags in his numbers warrant a closer look. More than half of his batted balls have been on the ground, which is unusual. Acuña used to be a fly ball hitter, and it’s why he was such a power threat in the first several years of his career. However, he hit a ton of groundballs last season, and his groundball rate is even higher thus far in 2023.

From 2018-2021, Acuña’s average launch angle was 15.1 degrees. Last season, that number dropped to 10.8 degrees. This year, it’s currently sitting at an even 5.0 degrees. These numbers help to explain why his isolated power is surprisingly low, even though he’s hitting the ball so hard. If Acuña wants to regain his power, he needs to start elevating the baseball.