Can the Diamondbacks Open Their Window Early?

Care to guess who’s leading the NL West? If you haven’t been closely following the standings, you might be surprised to learn the answer. The Arizona Diamondbacks are tied with the San Diego Padres atop the division, each with a 7-5 record. San Diego, of course, was supposed to be a force in the NL West; Arizona was not. I had the Padres ranked first overall on my preseason power rankings. The D-backs were 22nd – just a little further down the list.

Nonetheless, the Diamondbacks have done good work against their division rivals thus far. They split a four-game series with the Dodgers to open the season and split a two-game set with the Padres after that. They met with the Dodgers again this weekend, taking three of four contests by an overall score of 31-22. That’s impressive.

Don’t get me wrong; I’m not trying to put too much emphasis on the early-season standings. Despite their win-loss record, the Diamondbacks are not as talented as their rivals from Southern California. The Dodgers have a +24 run differential, while the Padres are at +5. The D-backs, on the other hand, are already at -6. With a couple of bad games, the Snakes could tumble down the standings.

However, Arizona’s strong start still warrants some attention. As I wrote in my piece about the NL Central race, games in April matter just as much as games in September. By winning 7 of their first 12 (including 6 of 10 against the Dodgers and Padres), the Diamondbacks have given themselves a boost in the NL Wild Card race. Most other teams competing for the final postseason berth are scuffling; Philadelphia, St. Louis, and San Francisco are all below .500. It would be hard to argue the D-backs are better than the Phillies, Cardinals, or Giants, but at least they have a head start.